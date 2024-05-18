Arsenal weighing up summer move for €40 million-rated La Liga defender

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs.

Arsenal will face competition from German giants Bayern Munich as well. According to a report from Fichajes, the defender has a €40 million release clause in his contract and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him.

The Gunners have been following his development closely and they could certainly use a quality left-back like him. Oleksandr Zinchenko is the only reliable left-back at the club right now. Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney are expected to be sold permanently in the summer and Arsenal need more quality in that department.

Signing the La Liga defender would be a wise decision for Arsenal. They need more quality and depth in the squad in order to truly compete with Manchester City on a consistent basis. The 22-year-old defender has proven his quality in the Spanish league, and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well.

Apart from his quality as a defender, he will help Arsenal going forward and he could add a new dimension to their attack.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite attractive for Gutierrez and he will certainly be attracted to the idea of playing for Arsenal next season. The reported €40 million release clause is affordable for a club with Arsenal’s resources as well, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the defender’s former club Real Madrid have a buyback clause inserted into his contract and it remains to be seen whether they decide to bring him back to the club.