Aston Villa director confirms 28-year-old ace will move on in summer

Aston Villa signed Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona at the start of the season.

The 28-year-old defender has been a useful player for them, and he will return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

Aston Villa director of football Damia Vidagany has confirmed to MARCA that the West Midlands club are now preparing for a busy transfer window as they look to do well in the UEFA Champions League next season.

On Lenglet, he said: “In principle, he has a one-year loan without option to buy and has to return to Barcelona, but he has had an impressive season and I think he is at the level of any centre-back in the Spanish La Liga”.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring in quality signings during the summer transfer window and improve the squad adequately. They will need better players to do well in the Champions League next season. With more fixtures coming their way, they will need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions.

It remains to be seen whether they can sign quality defenders in the summer. They will have to replace Lengelt as well.

Clement Lenglet needs to leave Barcelona

The 28-year-old central defender will hope to secure a permanent exit from Barcelona during the summer transfer window. It is clear that he does not have a future at the Spanish club and he needs to join a club where he will pay regularly.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. The French international has the quality to compete at the highest level, and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors this summer.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have looked vulnerable at the back at times the season and it remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad before the new season begins.