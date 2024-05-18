Aston Villa eyeing stunning move for PSG star; talks have already taken place

Aston Villa have experienced a remarkable rise since the appointment of Unai Emery in 2022.

The Spanish manager has guided the Villains to the prestigious UEFA Champions League in his first full campaign, marking their first qualification since the 1982–83 season.

Emery has led Villa to a historic 4th place finish, surpassing last season’s 7th place when he took over mid-season during a relegation battle.

With their spot in Europe’s elite competition secured, the Birmingham-based club aims to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window to compete with the giants next season.

Aston Villa have already held discussions with Soler’s camp

According to a report from HITC, Aston Villa are targeting PSG star Carlos Soler as a potential summer signing.

The report claims that Villa have already opened talks with the player’s camp regarding a potential summer move.

The interest in the Spanish playmaker emerged after head coach Unai Emery and president of football operations Monchi identified Soler as a key target, leveraging their familiarity with him from their time in La Liga.

PSG looking to cash in on the player

PSG are reportedly ready to cash in on Soler, with Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester City also being informed of his availability.

Soler has struggled to secure a regular spot in Luis Enrique’s XI this season, starting in only 33% of the league games.

Despite this, he has made 23 Ligue 1 appearances, contributing one goal and two assists.

Villa’s pursuit of Soler is likely to be facilitated by PSG’s willingness to find a new club for the midfielder.

As Aston Villa prepare for their return to the Champions League, the addition of a player like Soler could provide the quality and experience needed to compete against some of the biggest clubs in Europe.