Aston Villa open talks to sign former Chelsea midfielder; Emery has sanctioned the move

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have initiated discussions to re-sign Ross Barkley from Luton Town.

The report indicates that manager Unai Emery has sanctioned the move, signalling the club’s intent to bring back the former Everton and Chelsea midfielder.

Aston Villa are reportedly actively working on a deal to secure Barkley’s services but face competition from several rival Premier League clubs.

Barkley has had a standout season with Luton Town, having joined on a free transfer on last August, after leaving Nice.

Since his arrival, he has made 37 appearances, scoring five goals and providing six assists from a deep midfield position, performances that have attracted the interest of multiple clubs.

With Luton Town now relegated, Barkley is keen to remain in the Premier League, which has sparked a race among clubs to sign the 30-year-old.

His familiarity with Aston Villa could work in their favour, having previously spent a season on loan with the club.

During his loan spell, Barkley made 24 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist, although his impact was limited.

Aston Villa see Barkley’s experience and recent form as valuable assets as they look to bolster their midfield options for the upcoming season.

Villa manager Unai Emery is eager to strengthen the squad, specially with the team qualifying for the Champions League next season. Barkley’s return would enhance Villa’s midfield, reflecting the club’s ambition to compete at the highest level.