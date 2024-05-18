Bayer Leverkusen make Bundesliga history after incredible season

Bayer Leverkusen have made Bundesliga history by becoming the first-ever side to go a full league campaign without losing a single game.

For the first time in 12 years, a new Bundesliga champion has been crowned after Bayern Munich’s relentless dominance of the German top flight.

Bayer Leverkusen has not only broken this incredible run but did it in spectacular fashion, finishing on 90 points and going the entire season unbeaten.

This makes Xabi Alonso’s side only the fourth team to achieve this incredible accomplishment in Europe’s top five leagues after Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus.

Their invincible status was cemented against Augsburg on the final day of the season on Saturday afternoon, winning 2-1 in front of their home supporters.

Despite the tension surrounding the final hurdle of their incredible run, Leverkusen looked completely unphased as Victor Boniface broke the deadlock after only 12 minutes.

Robert Andrich doubled the home side’s advantage 15 minutes later before Mert Komur grabbed Augsburg a consolation goal in the second half.

The Spanish manager is still on track to make even more history as his side chase down a historic treble, with Atalanta awaiting them in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.