Bayern Munich look to the Premier League for fifth choice candidate to replace Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has already announced publicly that he will not be coaching Bayern Munich next season.

That was always thought to be the case as far back as February when a mutual parting of the ways was made public.

However, with Messrs. Alonso, Nagelsmann, Rangnick and Glasner all turning the job down, it left the Bavarian hierarchy with seemingly nowhere else to go other than cap in hand back to Tuchel.

Tuchel could be replaced by De Zerbi

The German, naturally, made a set of demands if he were to be tempted back, and unfortunately the two parties were unable to find an agreement.

With Tuchel now definitely moving on, it’s clear that he needs to be replaced.

According to Sport BILD, the Bundesliga giants are now going to turn their attentions to Brighton and Hove Albion’s highly-rated coach, Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian is known to be happy with the Seagulls, but his loyalty will be sorely tested if Bayern do make a move to be in a position to pay the expected €12m compensation fee.

What’s interesting about Bayern’s pursuit is that De Zerbi is their fifth choice candidate, and that will surely play on his mind.

Why would he want to be employed by a club that arguably didn’t give him a second thought until they had no other options available to them?

It’s clear that he has a special affinity with Brighton and its fans, and that would be hard to walk away from.

However, the opportunity of managing one of the world’s most storied outfits doesn’t come along too often, and it would allow De Zerbi the chance to test his own mettle in the role.

Nothing will happen before the end of the season but if Bayern are knocked back again, they could have a very interesting summer ahead indeed.