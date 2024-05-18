Chelsea likely to be in “a very bad position” after latest Todd Boehly decision

Todd Boehly certainly isn’t a football club owner that likes to keep himself to himself and let business take care of itself.

The American has been front and centre ever since he took over the ownership of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich.

It’s normally around transfer window time when Boehly comes into his own, his largesse ensuring that it’s the Blues making all the headlines.

If the West London outfit were actually winning things no one would bat an eyelid, but the fact that the club have got progressively worse under his leadership says much.

Todd Boehly’s recent Chelsea decision could prove problematic

There’s now a potential for Chelsea falling foul of Financial Fair Play rules given how much they’ve spent over the past couple of years so it was clear that money had to be made somewhere.

What did Boehly do? Sold the club’s Cobham training ground… back to the club!

It’s a deal that leaves more questions than answers, and former Everton chief executive, Keith Wyness, thinks that the decision could come back to haunt the 50-year-old.

“Certainly, in the case of the training ground it seems there is a lot of legal action going on with the land registry and the valuation of the site,” he said on the new edition of Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“It’s going to be interesting. I think, from the outside, it appears the Premier League are very unhappy with the manoeuvre that Chelsea are trying to pull.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether this is all under the rules and done the correct way because if it isn’t, then this could put Chelsea in a very bad position.”

Wyness’ words certainly paint a grim picture for Chelsea, and there has to be a school of thought as to whether we may be ending up going down the same road as Man City in terms of the tangled web that’s being woven.

Supporters of any club, being as fickle as they are, won’t necessarily care about the whys and wherefores as long as their heroes are doing the business on the pitch.

In reality, that’s where Boehly needs to be focusing his efforts now.

Getting behind his manager, providing him with the funds to buy players he wants, stopping meddling in first-team affairs and concentrating on growing the club so that Champions League football and a possible Premier League title aren’t just pipe dreams.