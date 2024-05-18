Chelsea join two other Premier League clubs in the race to sign £16m-rated winger

Chelsea are in the race race to sign the Paraguayan winger Ramon Sosa.

According to Roberto Rojas, clubs like Everton and Newcastle United are keen on the 24-year-old winger as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Sosa has impressed with his performances for Talleres this season and he has picked up six goals and four assists in all competitions.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club could be an exciting option for the player and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the country. Although they have not been at their best in recent years, they have the resources to put together a formidable squad capable of winning trophies. A move to Stamford Bridge this summer could be the ideal step up in the winger’s career.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Everton will be able to provide him with the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League as well. They will need to add more cutting edge in the final third and the 24-year-old will add goals and creativity to the side.

🇵🇾⚽️ Update on Ramon Sosa: 💰 Talleres’ president has said that the 24-year-old can leave for the right price this summer for $20 million

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Among clubs interested include Everton & Newcastle who have seen Sosa play in person

🔵 Chelsea in the mix & BlueCo owned Strasbourg too pic.twitter.com/z1ppUijZiE — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) May 16, 2024

Ramon Sosa could be a useful option

The winger is reportedly valued at $20 million (£16 million) and all three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

Chelsea could use an upgrade on players like Noni Madueke in the summer and it remains to be seen whether decide to make a move for the Paraguayan.

Although there is no doubt that he is a talented young player, he might need time to settle into the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football. With that said, at $20 million (£16 million), he should prove to be a risk worth taking.

It will be interesting to see if the three English clubs decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.