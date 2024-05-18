Chelsea believe they have won the race to sign £60-million rated attacker

Chelsea have been linked with the move for the Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian in recent months.

According to HITC, Chelsea believe that they have won the race to sign the Brazilian prodigy after agreeing on a deal in principle for the 17-year-old. Willian is set to become the fourth most expensive teenager in football history.

Estevao Willian is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He is expected to develop into a world-class player with the right coaching and guidance.

Chelsea will certainly be excited to secure his signature and they will hope that he can develop into a world-class player with them. The 17-year-old is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack.

Estevao Willian would be a long-term investment

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players in recent years, and they are clearly looking to add to the pool of young talent at the club. The Brazilian has all the attributes to develop into a superstar, and Chelsea have a proven track record of nurturing young players.

Willian will hope to hold down a regular starting berth at in the coming seasons and establish himself as a key player for the club. The winger has been heavily linked with other European heavyweights as well, but Chelsea have done well to get ahead of their rivals in the transfer race.

The report from HITC claims that Real Madrid and Barcelona were on the highly rated winger. Apparently, Willian has £38 million release clause in his contract, but Chelsea are paying more than that in order to secure his signature. It seems that the blues are determined to land the South American prodigy this summer.