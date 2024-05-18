Chelsea have won the Women’s Super League for a fifth season in a row after pipping Manchester City to the title on goal difference.

The Blues thrashed Manchester United 6-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday in what was manager Emma Hayes’ final game before leaving the London club to take over the USA women’s national team.

Chelsea legend Hayes has now delivered 16 trophies in 12 years.

Saturday’s final day of the season began with Chelsea and City tied on 52 points.

But Chelsea had a superior goal difference by two, meaning that City travelled to Aston Villa knowing that a big win was likely going to be required.

City took the lead at Villa Park thanks to a goal from Mary Fowler on 21 minutes.

Villa hit back midway through the second half courtesy of Rachel Daly before Fowler assisted Lauren Hemp for City’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory.

City striker Khadija Shaw missed Saturday’s game with an injury and was therefore unable to add to her tally of 21 WSL goals for the season, but she still won the Golden Boot.

Her teammates ultimately fell seven goals short of Chelsea though.

City’s players were likely deflated at half-time when they learned that Chelsea were already 4-0 up against United.

Mayra Ramirez broke the deadlock at Old Trafford inside two minutes before Johanna Kaneryd and Sjoeke Nusken joined her on the scoresheet.

Ramirez – who had assisted Chelsea’s second and third goals – then netted again in first-half stoppage time.

Melanie Leupolz got goal no.5 before Fran Kirby marked her final appearance for Chelsea by wrapping up a resounding victory late in the second half.