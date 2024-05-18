Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gives honest Arsenal title prediction

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that Arsenal will not win the Premier League title ahead of the final game of the season on Sunday.

The Gunners welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon in their final game of the season as they look set to narrowly miss out on the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit two points behind Manchester City and must hope for an unlikely upset as the defending champions host an inconsistent West Ham.

Speaking at Oleksander Usyk’s fight against Tyson Fury on Saturday night, Ronaldo gave his blunt prediction on Arsenal’s title hopes.