Crystal Palace star linked with a move away after deleted social media post

Rumours about the future of Micheal Olise have been sparked into life after the latest social media post from Crystal Palace’s official account.

The Eagles are on track to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League for the 10th year in a row as they currently sit 12th in the table heading into the final game of the season.

Despite a lacklustre campaign for Crystal Palace, they produced some standout moments with winger, Olise, the major positive to come from the season.

The French forward was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer with Manchester City looking odds on to sign the 22-year-old at one point.

But the club surprised everyone by tying him down to a new contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Michael Olise linked with a move away from Crystal Palace

However, despite this commitment from the player, he has still been heavily linked with a move away from the London club with Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly interested.

These rumours were then sparked into life after the official club page posted on X a picture of the winger with the caption ‘The Last Dance’ via the Express.

The post was used to promote their final game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday but many fans took it as a hint that Olise could be on the move during the summer, with the club subsequently deleting it.