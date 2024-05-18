Declan Rice “in touch” with former West Ham team-mates ahead of Man City title decider

Declan Rice has been in contact with some of his former West Ham team-mates with the Arsenal star needing a favour from his former club.

The Premier League title will be decided on the final day with Arsenal currently two points behind Manchester City, and they will need to beat Everton and hope the Hammers take points off City if they are to win the title for the first time in 20 years.

However, if City beat West Ham they will become the first side in history to win the league four years in a row, meaning Arsenal would miss out for the second consecutive campaign.

Rice in touch with former West Ham team-mates

Rice has been superb following for the Gunners following his arrival from West Ham for £105m last summer.

Lifting the league title would be the perfect end to his first season at the Emirates, with the 25-year-old’s performances key to taking Arsenal to within touching distance of league glory.

The England international has made 37 appearances in the league scoring seven goals and providing ten assists, which is good going for a defensive minded player.

Ahead of Sunday’s season finale West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal revealed Rice had been in contact with some of his former team-mates ahead of their trip to Manchester.

“I think he [Declan Rice] was in touch with the English boys, but he didn’t text me! He’s an Arsenal player, so he cares about Arsenal and about their performance”, Coufal told Sky Sports.

“I haven’t been in touch with anyone at Arsenal, so they have their own fight and we have ours.”

The West Ham defender also admitted he had been receiving a lot of messages from Arsenal fans.

“I have been offered free coffee for the rest of my life! I have many Arsenal fans around me, my son is playing football, so I have big Arsenal fans there”, Coufal added.

“I received some messages from them like, “Your first goal in the Premier League is coming!” and stuff like that, it would be really nice, but we will see.”

For Hammers boss David Moyes it’s his final game in charge of the club, and it would be a great way to go out if his team can stop City from creating history, something his former employers Manchester United would be very grateful for.