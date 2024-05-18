“He has all the ingredients” – Dwight Yorke backs current Premier League boss to turn Man Utd’s fortunes around

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has backed Unai Emery to turn the club’s fortunes around with Erik ten Hag’s future far from certain.

United head to Brighton on Sunday knowing they could record their lowest ever Premier League finish, with the club currently sat in eighth.

It’s been a disastrous campaign with the Red Devils already losing a club record 14 league games in a single season, as well as exiting the Champions League at the group stage.

Yorke backs Emery for United job

Ten Hag has guided United to a second consecutive FA Cup final, but even lifting the famous trophy might not be enough for the Dutchman to keep his job.

United have been looking at possible replacements with Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel linked with the job, whilst Roberto De Zerbi could be an option following the announcement he will leave Brighton at the end of the season.

Ineos will have to make a decision quickly in regards to a potential new manager, but former striker Yorke believes Aston Villa manager Emery could be the man to get things back on track at Old Trafford.

“Aston Villa have had a fantastic season”, Yorke told Fastest Payout Online Casino.

“Unai Emery is a brilliant manager with a lot of experience and has done a remarkable job in getting Villa to that position in the top four.

“I played for Villa for ten years and they see themselves in the top six of the Premier League in terms of history, so to be back in the Champions League is where they are supposed to be.

“I think he’s deserved a lot of plaudits and maybe the likes of Manchester United can look at him as a future manager for them.

“He has all the ingredients and has been very impressive this season.

“If he’s able to get Aston Villa into the top four, then imagine what he would be able to do with Manchester United!”

United have performed poorly for most of the season, but will be looking to end the season on a high against Brighton before turning their attention to the FA Cup final.