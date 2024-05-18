In form Premier League side weighing up summer move for 27-year-old midfielder

Crystal Palace want to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer according to reports.

Amrabat joined United on loan last summer and that move earned rave reviews following the Moroccan’s displays at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

However, things haven’t gone quite to plan for the Morocco international at Old Trafford and he hasn’t reached anywhere near the level he displayed in Qatar.

Crystal Palace want to sign Amrabat

The Red Devils have an option to purchase the midfielder for £21m but as things stand it appears unlikely they will take that option up, and the 27-year-old will make his final appearance for the club against Brighton on Sunday.

Amrabat will likely return to Fiorentina in the summer where he will make a decision on his future, but reports suggest he could be making an immediate return to the Premier League.

According to The Sun both Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in securing the services of the Morocco international this summer, and scouts have watched him over the last month as both clubs weigh up a potential move.

Palace insiders were apparently impressed with Amrabat’s performance in United’s 4-0 defeat at Selhurst Park, and The Sun add the Eagles are liking to have a lot of money to spend this summer.

It’s likely Oliver Glasner will lose one or two key players in the off season, with Michael Olise and Marc Guehi strongly linked with moves away.

The report also adds Fulham view Amrabat as a potential replacement for Joao Palhinha, with his future far from certain at Craven Cottage.

If Palace were to sign Amrabat it would be interesting to see how him and youngster Adam Wharton would complement each other in midfield, and they could form an impressive trio with Mali international Cheick Doucoure.

Glasner has done a superb job since replacing Roy Hodgson and has got Palace playing some brilliant football, which could result in a top half finish if they beat Aston on the final day and both Bournemouth and Brighton lose.