Italian giants contact Manchester United regarding summer transfer of 22-year-old attacker

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe, has made a significant impact since joining the Spanish top flight on a season-long loan last September.

Greenwood’s move came after the Crown Prosecution Service dropped criminal charges against him, including attempted rape and assault allegations involving his girlfriend, all of which he denied.

Despite initial criticism surrounding his transfer, Greenwood received strong support from Getafe and their fans, which allowed him to focus on showcasing his talent on the pitch.

The 22-year-old right-winger has been in fine form, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists in 34 appearances across La Liga and the Copa del Rey this season .

Greenwood is set to return to Old Trafford this summer following the conclusion of his loan spell.

However, it is unlikely that he will remain at Manchester United after an internal investigation led to his temporary departure last September.

His contract with the Red Devils runs until the summer of 2025, with an option for a one-year extension, but United are reportedly open to selling the forward in the upcoming transfer window.

Napoli contact Manchester United regarding a summer move for Greenwood

Recently, Serie A giants Napoli have shown interest in securing Greenwood’s services.

According to The Athletic, the Italian side have contacted Manchester United regarding a potential summer transfer for the English forward.

While Getafe aim to secure another loan deal for Greenwood, the player is reportedly keen to challenge himself at a higher competitive level.

A potential move to Napoli could offer Greenwood a fresh start and a new challenge in one of Europe’s top leagues.

With Manchester United seeking a resolution for the 22-year-old’s future, the interest from Napoli presents a viable option for all parties involved.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Greenwood’s next destination remains a topic of keen interest and speculation.