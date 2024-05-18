The incredible scene of now former Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, throwing off his suit jacket, then taking off his tie and beginning to unbutton his shirt in a fit of rage during the Coppa Italia Final will have been beamed into homes around the world.

Such a public meltdown was only ever going to end one way, and it’s no surprise that soon after the Bianconeri emerged triumphant thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s winner, Allegri was sacked by the club.

His was an astonishing outburst, even by his standards, given Allegri has been known in the past to be a bit of a hot head.

Allegri will find it hard to work elsewhere after outburst

At a club as big and historic as Juve that’s simply not the way to behave, and not the example the club will have expected the manager to set to his players.

“Allegri allegedly had a verbal fight with a journalist and the Bianconeri released a statement on Friday,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“There have been suggestions of legal action because of this, but guys I have zero clue of what’s happening about threats, being prosecuted… this is legal stuff, I have zero idea really.

“What I know on football side is that Juve were really furious with that behaviour by Allegri and this was a key reason to part ways immediately. In any case Allegri was going to be sacked in June. No doubts.

“Juventus want Thiago Motta and are in advanced talks with him. The club have sent him a contract proposal for a three-year deal after his incredible job to get Bologna into the Champions League.”

Although Allegri will now be available, it’s difficult to see how any club, certainly one of the more storied Italian or European outfits, would consider the 56-year-old as the right type of character for them.

From Thiago Motta’s point of view, he’s got the biggest decision of his career to make.

It’s clear that managing Juve is an honour that very few are able to achieve, and from a personal perspective, the pride he is likely to feel is obvious.

However, his special affinity with Bologna has to count for something.

Taking the club to the Champions League for the first time in their history only to then bail out on them ahead of the new season would tarnish his legacy there.

Motta is still a young manager and would have plenty of time to manage the Old Lady in future.