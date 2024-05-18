Leeds United could keep star if they achieve promotion

Leeds United could reportedly hold onto Jack Harrison if they secure promotion back to the Premier League despite spending the season out on loan.

After a typical gruelling season in the Championship, Leeds failed to secure automatic promotion back to England’s top flight, finishing third behind Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

But Daniel Farke’s men now find themselves in pole position to progress through the play-offs, as they prepare to play Southampton in Wembley next Sunday afternoon.

The two sides had their last encounter on the final day of the Championship, with Leeds losing 2-1 at Elland Road.

Leeds dominated their semi-final showdown against Norwich City during the week, winning 4-0 over the two legs.

With a potential promotion on the cards, rumours about their business in the upcoming summer transfer market have been rampant.

Jack Harrison’s future at Leeds United

One player who seems likely to leave is midfielder Harrison, who has spent the past season on loan at Everton in the Premier League.

According to the club’s website via MOT Leeds, the Toffee’s are planning to ‘continue dialogue’ with Leeds about the England international after their play-off journey concludes.

The report from MOT Leeds claims that the club may not be as open to letting Harrison leave if they do actually secure promotion and may ask for more money.