Leeds United hero set to leave the club at the end of the season after agreeing deal with Championship side

According to The Telegraph, Luke Ayling will leave Leeds United at the end of this season and join Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

Ayling spent the last season on loan in the Championship with Michael Carrick’s side, where he impressed by scoring one goal and providing nine assists.

With his contract at Elland Road set to expire this summer, Ayling has decided not to renew, making a return to the Riverside Stadium increasingly likely.

The defender had attracted interest from newly relegated Sheffield United but chose to agree to a permanent deal with Middlesbrough instead.

Luke Ayling leaves Leeds United as a club legend

Ayling joined Leeds United in 2016 from Bristol City and quickly established himself as a key player.

Known for his versatility and consistency, Ayling primarily operates as a right-back but has also been deployed in central defence and midfield.

He played a crucial role in Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League during the 2019-2020 season under Marcelo Bielsa.

After eight years at the club, Ayling spent the last season on loan following Leeds’ relegation.

His performances for Middlesbrough have earned him a permanent move, allowing him to continue his career in the Championship.

Ayling’s departure marks the end of an era for Leeds United, where he leaves as a fan favourite and a club legend.

His contributions to the team, both on and off the field, will be remembered fondly by the Leeds faithful as he embarks on a new chapter with Middlesbrough.