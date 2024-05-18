Man United will make some moves in both midfield and attack in the summer.

Sofyan Amrabat will return to Fiorentina, while the chances are increasing that Christian Eriksen will also leave the Red Devils in June.

Casemiro, in all likelihood, will land in Saudi Arabia with his price set at around €30m. United are waiting for a concrete offer before bidding him farewell.

There is very little chance, however – at least for this summer – that Bruno Fernandes will leave the club.

A busy summer expected for Man United

United’s desire is to use part of the money for the purchase of Joao Neves, who has now become a priority. The renewal of Kobbie Mainoo, the young talent that Man Utd want to keep for a long time, is well underway too.

Contacts also continue for Adrien Rabiot who will decide his future after Euro 2024. Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana – who is also particularly appreciated by Newcastle, Aston Villa and Arsenal – is being monitored.

It’s a complicated situation for United if they want to sign Nice’s Khephren Thuram, as Liverpool have a notable advantage over their competitors. Another name on the list is Quinten Timber, but again, the competition is fierce with Liverpool, Milan, Napoli and Roma all interested.

In attack, Crystal Palace’s excellent Michael Olise remains a priority signing. The release clause set at £35m makes him a highly desired player on the transfer market and INEOS appreciates his technical and tactical skills.

Given Anthony Martial’s departure as a free agent the Red Devils are in need of a new striker, with Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins among the preferred names.

Benjamin Sesko is highly appreciated but Arsenal are currently the best-positioned club. The Gunners have been in contact with his entourage for some time and a meeting with Leipzig is also scheduled in the coming weeks to discuss the terms of his release clause.

On the exit front, Jadon Sancho could remain at Dortmund and the two clubs will discuss the terms of the transfer after the Champions League final. The feeling is that an agreement can be found.

Every decision is postponed until the end of the season for Mason Greenwood, but there are talks about a possible stay at United and, precisely for this reason, the meeting that will take place will be decisive on his future.

Atletico Madrid have shown great interest in him, while Juventus – unless they consider a loan, which is very unlikely – are not serious contenders for the English striker.

Marcus Rashford has no plans to leave United and the club have no intention of selling him, despite the continued interest from PSG.