Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer at the end of the season.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, Manchester United sent officials to watch the 27-year-old central defender this week. Juventus were in action against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday and Manchester United emissaries watched the defender in action.

The report states that Manchester United are very impressed with his performance this season and they are ready to initiate moves to sign the player. The defender will cost around €70 million and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to break the bank for him.

Bremer has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Italian league over the years and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English as well. He could be a key player for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. The reported asking price seems like a premium and it will be interesting to see if Juventus are prepared to lower their demands.

Gleison Bremer might fancy Man United switch

The defender could be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League next season and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. They could offer him a lucrative contract and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in English football.

Bremer has already proven himself in Italy and he could be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career.

Manchester United will be without Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane next season and they need to find quality alternatives. Bremer would be a superb addition for them. The defender is at the peak of his powers and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford.