Man United sent officials to watch €70m-rated Brazilian target this week

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the Juventus defender Gleison Bremer at the end of the season.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, Manchester United sent officials to watch the 27-year-old central defender this week. Juventus were in action against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday and Manchester United emissaries watched the defender in action.

The report states that Manchester United are very impressed with his performance this season and they are ready to initiate moves to sign the player. The defender will cost around €70 million and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are ready to break the bank for him.

Bremer has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Italian league over the years and he has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English as well. He could be a key player for Manchester United if they can get the deal done. The reported asking price seems like a premium and it will be interesting to see if Juventus are prepared to lower their demands.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea believe they have won the race to sign £60-million rated attacker
Chelsea likely to be in “a very bad position” after latest Todd Boehly decision
Arsenal weighing up summer move for €40 million-rated La Liga defender
Gleison Bremer is attracting interest from Man United.

Gleison Bremer might fancy Man United switch

The defender could be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League next season and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. They could offer him a lucrative contract and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in English football.

Bremer has already proven himself in Italy and he could be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career.

Manchester United will be without Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane next season and they need to find quality alternatives. Bremer would be a superb addition for them. The defender is at the peak of his powers and he could make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

More Stories Gleison Bremer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.