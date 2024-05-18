Manchester United launch crazy first bid for Premier League striker with 72 goals and 22 assists

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is going to be one of the most sought-after strikers in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, Toney has made it clear that he is looking for a new challenge.

Earlier this season, Toney signalled his intention to leave Brentford by changing his agents, hiring renowned super-agent Jonathan Barnett.

This move was widely interpreted as a clear indication of his desire to seek opportunities elsewhere.

A host of top clubs are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old, including Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

Among these suitors, Manchester United appear to have made the first significant move.

Manchester United launch crazy bid for Ivan Toney

According to a report from Spain, as cited by TEAMtalk, Manchester United have launched an initial bid to lure Toney away from Brentford.

The Red Devils are reported to have “presented an initial offer close to €70m” to Brentford for the striker.

The bid is said to be part of a strategy by new shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe to make a splash in the transfer market.

Ratcliffe, who is expected to bring significant changes to the club, aims to “surprise the football world” with this bold first bid.

Ratcliffe’s influence is expected to extend beyond just player signings. He is expected to shake things up in the upcoming window, with several changes expected to be made.

There has already been a shake up behind the scenes, with some new faces coming in on key positions.

In terms of the squad, several players are likely to be let go, and numerous new arrivals are expected as the club looks to reshape its roster under new ownership.

Ivan Toney’s incredible record with Brentford

Toney has been a standout performer for Brentford, showcasing his prowess as a goalscorer and playmaker. In 140 games for the club, he has scored 72 goals and assisted another 22.

His potential move to Manchester United would not only bolster the Red Devils’ attacking options but also send a strong message about their ambitions for the upcoming season.