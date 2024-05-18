Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 22, has stirred speculation about his future with the club by putting his lavish £14,000-per-month mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, up for rent, according to GOAL.

This move suggests that Greenwood may not be returning to Old Trafford for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Greenwood’s impressive abode boasts six bedrooms, three reception rooms, and a spacious open kitchen-dining space, reflecting the luxurious lifestyle often associated with professional footballers. However, amidst this lies uncertainty regarding Greenwood’s tenure at United.

Could Mason Greenwood be sold by the Red Devils this summer?

Despite being contracted with Manchester United until 2025, with the club having the option to extend his stay for another year, Greenwood’s decision to rent out his mansion and the impending conclusion of his loan spell at Getafe hint at a potential departure from the Red Devils.

New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has weighed in on the situation, emphasising the importance of making a decision based on facts rather than hype. Ratcliffe’s comments highlight the complexity of Greenwood’s situation, as the club evaluates not only his on-field performance but also his character and suitability for Manchester United.

As Greenwood prepares to wrap up the current La Liga season with Getafe, speculation abounds regarding his next career move. While a return to Getafe on loan remains a possibility, Manchester United is reportedly inclined towards a permanent sale. Several top clubs, including Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus, have been linked with the talented forward, per Corriere dello Sport, adding to the intrigue surrounding his future.

Greenwood’s Manchester United future is in doubt

Greenwood’s stint at Getafe has been moderately successful, with the striker netting ten goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

His departure from the Red Devils on deadline day in September was prompted by an internal investigation into his conduct, which was sparked by the collapse of a legal case against him.

At the time, Manchester United hinted that it was in Greenwood’s best interest to seek playing opportunities elsewhere, casting doubt on his prospects of donning the iconic red shirt again.

As the curtain draws on the current season, Mason Greenwood finds himself at a crossroads, with his future at Manchester United seemingly hanging in the balance.