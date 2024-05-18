Martin Odegaard has explained his side’s mindset as they prepare for the final game of the season on Sunday afternoon.

After an incredible season for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta’s side looks like they are going to once again miss out on Premier League glory to Manchester City for the second consecutive year.

But unlike last year, Arsenal have taken the title race to the very last day where they must beat Everton and hope for West Ham to cause a massive upset against the defending champions.

The North London club were heavily criticised last season for having a weak mentality as they went on to lose crucial games at the business end, handing City the trophy with games to spare.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Odegaard commented on his side’s mentality and how they need to be prepared for the clash against Everton on Sunday.

“We have one more game, at home, it’s the last game of the season and our goal and our task is clear, we have to win that.” The Norwegian midfielder said.

“We’ll see what happens. That’s our mindset now, win that last game, give the fans a good last game and we’ll see. ”

In the reverse fixture in September, Arsenal beat the Toffees at Goodison Park thanks to a stunning second-half goal courtesy of Leandro Trossard.