Mo Salah pays heartfelt tribute to Jurgen Klopp ahead of the final farewell

The entire week leading up to the Premier League season finale has been dominated by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s impending farewell.

In January, the beloved manager stunned fans and the football world alike by announcing his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

With Klopp’s final game just a day away, Sky Sports aired a heartfelt compilation of tributes from various individuals associated with Liverpool, including current and former players. The segment was part of the emotional build-up to what promises to be a emotional farewell.

One tribute that particularly stood out came from Mo Salah. Despite a recent touchline spat between the two, which had sparked rumours of discord, Salah offered a touching homage to his departing manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah recounted his initial interactions with Klopp.

He said:

“I think at first in the first call we had, the thing that stuck in my mind was him explaining to me he wanted me to come here.”

“And he basically explained to me that he was building a new team at the club and Sadio [Mane] and Bobby [Firmino] are there and he wanted me to play in the side.

“My football, he said: ‘I am going to improve your football and give you the freedom to do what you want.’ And then I was like OK, I am going to come. I came and then the rest, you can see.

“We are here for seven or eight years together so there are too many moments [to choose] but I think winning the Premier League in that game, when Chelsea beat Man City and also winning the Champions League is a thing that sticks in my mind because there are too many emotions involved.”

Salah also praised Klopp for being a top-class human being. He added:

“I always look at this situation as a human being.”

“He improved me as a player for sure and I helped him a lot as a manager for sure, we helped each other a lot and we gave everything to the club to win trophies, everyone can see that.

“But the thing I take from that as a human being, as a person, if I am in trouble I can speak to him and ask as a person. I think we will keep the communication for sure forever, for life. Because it is not just a relationship with work, we also take it outside and we are going to stay in contact forever.”

Salah has been the central figure under Jurgen Klopp

Salah has been a central figure in Liverpool’s successes under Klopp. He has been nothing short of spectacular, becoming the player with the most goals and assists under Klopp’s tenure, and ranking second in most appearances.

As Liverpool prepare for the emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp, the tributes and memories shared by players like Salah highlight the significant impact the German manager has had on the club and the players.