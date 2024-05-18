Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand has been linked with a move away from the club and Manchester United have been mentioned as a potential destination.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has now revealed in an interview with Portuguese publication Record that he is happy at Sporting CP right now and he is focused on the task at hand. He is not getting distracted despite the links to the Premier League, but the player has refused to close the door to move to England.

Hjulmand has revealed that one day it will be the right time for him to move to the Premier League.

“Maybe one day it will be the right time to go to the Premier League… But I’m very happy where I am now and with my life at Sporting,” he said when asked about Manchester United links.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks. They could certainly use a reliable defensive midfielder, especially with the way Casemiro has performed this season. The Brazilian midfielder is clearly on the decline and Manchester United need an alternative.

Man United need someone like Morten Hjulmand

The 24-year-old will add defensive cover and physicality in the middle of the park. He will help win the ball back for his side and protect the central defenders.

He has proven his quality in the Portuguese league and in the European competition with Sporting CP, and there is no doubt that the midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in English football.

The midfielder has a €80 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Sporting CP are willing to sell him for a more reasonable price. It seems highly unlikely that any club would be willing to trigger his release clause.

The 24-year-old could prove to be a useful acquisition for clubs like Manchester United and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.