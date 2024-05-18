Legendary napkin from Lionel Messi’s first Barcelona contract sold for £760,000

The napkin on which Lionel Messi signed his first contract with FC Barcelona has fetched £760,000 at an auction.

This seemingly insignificant piece of paper, scribbled upon by then-Barcelona scout Carles Rexach on December 14, 2000, marked the beginning of one of football’s most illustrious careers.

The story behind the napkin is as legendary as Messi himself. At just 13 years old, Messi and his family were seeking a formal commitment from Barcelona, who had shown interest in the young prodigy.

Amid concerns over the club’s hesitancy, Rexach, determined to secure Messi’s future with Barcelona, hastily wrote out the terms on the nearest available item—a napkin.

This impromptu contract symbolised the club’s commitment and foresight in nurturing Messi’s talent.

The rest as they say is history. Over the next two decades, Messi ascended to become one of the greatest footballers of all time, if not the greatest. He led Barcelona to numerous titles, shattered countless records, and continues to leave an indelible mark on the sport.

In December 2022, he completed football by guiding Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, winning the only trophy he had not won and was desperate to win.

He has won a record-breaking 8 Ballon d’Or titles, six while he was with Barcelona, one while with PSG and an eighth with Inter Miami after winning the World Cup.

Messi’s exploits have made an otherwise simple makeshift napkin, one of the most valuable items in the world. And it has finally been given a financial figure for its worth when it was sold during an auction.

As per The Sun, auction house Bonhams, overseeing the historic sale, announced on Friday that the legendary napkin had fetched an astonishing £760,000