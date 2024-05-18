Napoli exploring summer move for Manchester United forward

Napoli have contacted Manchester United over a possible summer move for forward Mason Greenwood according to reports.

Greenwood is currently on loan at Spanish side Getafe, with the La Liga outfit keen to extend his stay for another season.

United would like to sell the 22-year-old permanently but if they are don’t receive a suitable offer they are believed to be open to another loan deal.

Napoli interested in Greenwood

Following an internal investigation at Old Trafford it was decided Greenwood would play no further role at the club after allegations of attempted rape and assault were dropped, with his subsequent move to Spain widely criticised.

The forward has done well for the La Liga outfit this season and has scored ten goals in 34 appearances for the club, which has attracted the interest of fellow Spanish sides Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, Greenwood’s future could lie in Italy with The Athletic reporting Napoli have made contact with United about a possible move for the forward.

The report also adds Getafe want to keep the Englishman for another season but he is expected to have significant interest from across Europe.

Greenwood is believed to want to test himself at a higher level, and Napoli would certainly be a step up, with the Italian outfit likely to be in the market for a replacement for Victor Osimhen who is expected to leave the club this summer.

Whilst a final decision hasn’t been taken on Greenwood’s United future it appears unlikely he will play for the club again following the backlash to reports that United were thinking about bringing him back for this current season.

His current United deal expires in 2025 but there is an option for a further year which the club could activate if they don’t agree a permanent sale and he ends up going on loan.

It’s certain to be a busy summer at Old Trafford with the club needing to address more than just the future of Greenwood, with huge question marks over the future of Erik ten Hag.