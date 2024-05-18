Newcastle could move for £55m Barcelona attacker

Newcastle could find themselves in a great position to secure the signing of Barcelona winger Raphinha over the summer.

After a rollercoaster of a season for Eddie Howe’s outfit, Newcastle look set to finish just inside the European spots should they win against Brentford on Sunday.

The Magpies could even qualify for the Europa League if Chelsea don’t win at home against Bournemouth, allowing Newcastle to push into the top six on goal difference.

Newcastle fans will no doubt be glad to see this campaign come to an end as they turn their attention to the upcoming summer transfer window which many expect to be busy for them.

The Magpies have been linked with several players with a potential new attacking forward a position which needs to be addressed.

Newcastle were heavily linked with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams but they could miss out to La Liga giants Barcelona.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey who spoke to the Geordie Boot Boys, this could leave the door open for Newcastle to sign Raphinha.

“If Williams does go to Barcelona, it brings up the Raphinha situation,” he added.

“He has been offered around so keep an eye on him. Newcastle like him. He’s 27-years-old which is a great age, and a proven Premier League performer. He’s a fascinating option for Newcastle and a few others.