Newcastle legend could depart at the end of the season

Martin Dubravka will be reportedly allowed to leave Newcastle in the summer if Aaron Ramsdale completes the move from Arsenal.

After an overall disappointing season, Newcastle fans will optimistically look towards the summer window as their side is predicted to be very busy.

Eddie Howe’s side has been plagued with injuries throughout this campaign with several of their key players missing a majority of the season.

Due to the increased fixtures as a result of Champions League qualification, the overall squad depth of the club was brought to light as they failed to replace their injured stars adequately.

One of their most damaging injuries occurred in December when goalkeeper Nick Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder in his side’s 1-0 win against Manchester United.

Martin Dubravka allowed to leave Newcastle

In his absence, 35-year-old Dubravka stepped up in between the goalposts to fill the boots of the English shot-stopper who is only just now set to make his return to the starting eleven.

But the Slovakian goalkeeper could be on his way out of the club according to the Telegraph, with Arsenal’s Ramsdale heavily linked with a move to Tyneside.

The report claims that Newcastle are pushing to sign him and should they succeed, will allow Dubravka to leave with both English goalkeepers then battling it out for the number one jersey.