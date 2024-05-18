Manchester City star Phil Foden was confirmed as the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday.

Foden received his award on the eve of the final day of the campaign.

The 23-year-old was also recently crowned the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

Foden – who has so far produced 17 goals and eight assists for City in the Premier League this season – posted a short acceptance speech via X.com.

He wrote: “What a week! So honoured to receive these prestigious awards!

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me, to the City staff and coaches, my family and of course, my teammates.

“I’m delighted with the way I’ve played so far this season and it wouldn’t have been possible without those around me”.

Five Premier League Player of the Season awards in a row for Man City

The Premier League Player of the Season award has now been won by a Manchester City footballer in five successive seasons (Kevin De Bruyne in 2019/20, Ruben Dias in 2020/21, De Bruyne again in 2021/22, Erling Haaland in 2022/23 and now Foden in 2023/24).

That winning streak has seen City equal the record set by Manchester United.

The award went to a United player in five consecutive seasons between 2006/07 and 2010/11 (Cristiano Ronaldo x2, Nemanja Vidic x2 and Wayne Rooney).

City will be hoping to make much more significant history on Sunday by becoming the first club to be crowned champions of English four times in a row.

They are currently one of only five English clubs to have won three consecutive top division titles.

The others are Huddersfield Town (1924, 1925 and 1926), Arsenal (1933, 1934 and 1935), Liverpool (1982, 1983 and 1984) and Manchester United (1999, 2000 and 2001 + 2007, 2008 and 2009).

Pep Guardiola’s City need to beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium to secure the title.