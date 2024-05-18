Exclusive: “Wants some changes” – Fabrizio Romano explains what Postecoglou needs at Tottenham

In a recent press conference, Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou, noted that the match against Man City provided him with the worst experience of his long managerial career.

It would appear that the attitude of people inside and outside the club isn’t what he expected and it’s been a real eye opener for the Australian.

His ire was abundantly clear in his post-match press conference particularly, and it’s led to suggestions that he might just walk out on the North Londoners.

No issues for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham

Fabrizio Romano, talking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, doesn’t believe that to be the case.

“The relationship between Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham is very good despite what he’s been saying in recent press conferences,” he said.

“He just wants some changes in the squad this summer and it will happen, but he’s not in a difficult relationship with the club… he just wants to build a winning mentality.

“Nothing negative at all.”

That will mean Tottenham supporters can breathe a huge sigh of relief, however, they might want to assess their priorities.

Ange Postecoglou’s winning mentality is clear, but it would seem that the same can’t be said about a section of the Spurs fan base.

Wanting your team to lose so that the Premier League title doesn’t go to your eternal rivals is an odd position to take, and it’s no wonder that it left the Australian vexed.

The strength of his words are likely to have struck a chord, and if they help to galvanise everyone to pull in the same direction, then Postecoglou will have done his job.

He’s enjoyed a reasonable debut season in the Premier League, even if Tottenham have slightly fallen away towards the latter part of the campaign.

There’s plenty to build upon, and as long as Daniel Levy backs his man in the transfer market, there’s no reason why the Lilywhites can’t push on again.

Failure to do so might leave the manager scratching his head again and then we could be back into Antonio Conte territory.

His famous rant included a few truth bombs that Levy clearly didn’t appreciate, but if Spurs want to be winners, then Levy as much as any fan has to get on board.