Real Madrid closely following 25-year-old Liverpool star, release clause revealed

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on signing the Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 25-year-old Argentine international has been exceptional since joining Liverpool and he has established himself as one of the key players at the club. According to DirectvSports, Real Madrid are following his development closely and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in their twilight years and the Spanish giants will have to plan for a future without them. Mac Allister could prove to be a quality acquisition for them in the long term.

The 25-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League and he is good enough for La Liga as well. The Argentina international has proven himself to be an exceptional performer for club and country, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

He has six goals and seven assists in all competitions this season.

The opportunity to join Real Madrid can be tempting for any player, especially South Americans. It remains to be seen whether Mac Allister is keen on a move to Real Madrid in the coming seasons.

Real Madrid learn asking price for Alexis Mac Allister

The midfielder reportedly has a €70 million release clause in his contract and Real Madrid certainly have the financial resources to pay up.

It will be interesting to see if they decide to trigger his release clause in the coming months.

Liverpool will not want to lose a key player like him any time soon. He has been an indispensable asset under Jurgen Klopp this season. He will be a key member of the side in the coming seasons as well.

Liverpool must hold on to players of his quality if they want to win major trophies in the coming seasons. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.