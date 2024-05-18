Rivaldo urges Manchester United star to leave the club

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has urged Antony to leave Old Trafford after a disappointing second season in England.

Erik ten Hag’s side is on track for their worst-ever finish in the Premier League as they currently sit in eighth place as they prepare for their final game of the season.

As long as Newcastle win in their clash against Brighton, Manchester United’s result won’t matter as Ten Hag’s nightmare second season in England will be marked down in history.

After the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the club, many fans are anticipating a very busy summer window with the future of the Dutch manager also in question.

A big criticism of the 54-year-old has been his poor recruitment in the transfer market with Brazilian winger Antony consistently highlighted as a prime example of this.

The 24-year-old has only started 15 games this season with his first league goal of the campaign coming last month against Burnley.

Speaking to Betfair via the Metro, Rivaldo stated that Antony should leave England with his skillset more fitting to a Spanish side.

‘He’s currently at a club that’s been going through difficult times for a while now, so in my opinion leaving England could be good for him.’ He said.

Moving to a side in Spain, Germany or Italy could be fundamental for his progression now. With his skills and the football that he can play, I think that he would fit very well into any big team in Spain, for example.