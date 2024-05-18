Tottenham are expected to make a move for Santiago Gimenez at the end of the season.

According to HITC, Tottenham have made him their top target heading into the summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see if they can secure his signature.

The Feyenoord striker has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions and picking up eight assists along the way. The report further states that he is valued at £42 million. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are ready to break the bank for him.

It is no secret that they need a reliable goalscorer who can lead the line for them and score goals on a consistent basis. The 23-year-old Mexican will be tempted to join a big club this summer and the opportunity to move to Tottenham will be hard to turn down.

The North London club have an exciting project and a quality manager. Their attacking approach has attracted a lot of praise this season and Gimenez could thrive in their system. The Mexican will be looking to prove his quality at the highest level and move to the Premier League would be ideal at this stage of his career.

Tottenham need to sign Santiago Gimenez

Tottenham certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price, and they would do well to secure his signature. Improving their attacking unit should be one of Tottenham’s priorities heading into the summer transfer window.

They have been overly dependent on the Son Heung-min and Richarlison for goals this season. They need more depth and quality in that department and Gimenez could solve that problem.

The Mexican is still only 23 and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top class Premier League striker with the right guidance.