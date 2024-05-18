Thiago Silva fires warning to his soon to be former team mates ahead of final game for Chelsea

Thiago Silva has left his soon to be former Chelsea team-mates with a parting message ahead of the final game of the season.

Silva is preparing for his final game for the club after four years at Stamford Bridge and over 150 appearances following his arrival on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain in 2020.

The 39-year-old announced last month in an emotional farewell video that he would be leaving Chelsea at the end of season, and has subsequently signed a two year contract with Brazilian club Fluminense.

Silva leaves team-mates with parting message

The veteran defender hasn’t had his best season, but has still performed to a high level on numerous occasions despite his age.

Unfortunately for Silva his final season won’t end with any silverware, but he has won the Champions League, Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup during his time in west London.

It’s been an up and down season for the Blues but they are finishing strongly with a point against Bournemouth enough to secure a top six finish.

Whilst Chelsea are looking to finish the season on a high Silva feels the team have fallen short of what is expected at a club like Chelsea.

In his final interview Silva spoke about his time at Chelsea and had some advice for the players who will be at the club next season.

“Thiago knows what it means to wear a Chelsea shirt, you know”, Silva told Sky Sports.

“And if I have a message to send to the boys that are here today, I hope they understand that everything they did to get to Chelsea has to be worth it.

“Because the season we’re having is not worthy of Chelsea, it’s not.

“And I think they have to do more next year, they need to do more. “If you look at the games, the fans never left the team, never, we were in ninth place, eighth, right?, and the fans were always there.