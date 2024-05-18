Thomas Tuchel will be back on the market this summer after the German failed to reach an agreement with his Bayern Munich paymasters over certain details.

It had been known since February that the former Chelsea manager would be leaving the Bavarians, however, after Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann and Ralf Rangnick all turned down the opportunity to take the job, it appeared that an olive branch was offered to Tuchel.

Talks begun on an unlikely about turn by the club, though Tuchel wanted certain guarantees if they were to reach an accord.

Thomas Tuchel could work in the Premier League again

“Thomas Tuchel has gone public and confirmed that he had negotiations and talks with Bayern regarding his power in the summer transfer window. For both to decide together on specific positions and which players can be brought in,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing.

“He wanted the full support of the supervisory board, including Rummenigge, because he didn’t want to have any internal problems – and then he also wanted a contract extension.

“So, three crucial factors.

“However, they couldn’t reach an agreement so Tuchel is leaving Bayern with immediate effect, and from what I’m hearing he is open to working again immediately this summer.

“Tuchel is open to working in any country, especially England as he’d love to return to the Premier League. At the moment it’s still quiet, but let’s see if he will find the right opportunity. Bayern will now discuss new candidates internally.”

That decision means that the way is now open for any club to approach Tuchel this summer.

A clear preference to coach back in the Premier League means that the likes of Man United would emerge as early favourites should they decide to sack Erik ten Hag after what has been a poor season by the Red Devils standards.

Finishing bottom of their group in the Champions League meant that there wasn’t even the consolation of a run in the Europa League.

The most defeats ever in an English top-flight campaign has also done nothing for the Dutchman’s credibility.

And yet, as United head into their final Premier League game of the 2023/24 season, they have an outside chance of a European place in 2024/25.

Though many won’t give them a hope of winning the FA Cup against Man City, stranger things have happened. After all, who can forget when Wigan Athletic won the trophy against City thanks to a last-minute winner in 2013.

A win at Wembley this season might just make Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board think twice before looking elsewhere, especially when you consider just how many injuries to key players ten Hag has had to deal with throughout the season.