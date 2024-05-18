Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

According to a report from HITC, the French outfit are looking to sell several players this summer and the Spanish international has been offered around to a number of clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to take up the opportunity and sign the player this summer. They could certainly use more quality and depth in the central midfield.

Soler will add creativity, control and composure to the side. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for the player as well. He has shown his quality in the French league and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

Tottenham need someone like Carlos Soler

Tottenham need to add more quality and depth to their squad in order to challenge for trophies next season and the midfield is an area that is in need of reinforcements. Spurs are currently lacking a quality midfield controller and Soler could fill that void. He could help Spurs control games better and dictate the tempo of the game.

The player has been offered to clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City and Aston Villa as well. It will be interesting to see where the £17 million PSG midfielder ends up eventually.

All four clubs could be exciting destinations for the midfielder. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. The former Valencia midfielder is capable of operating as the central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus if Tottenham can secure his signature.