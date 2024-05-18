Club insider explains why 27-year-old Tottenham transfer target will be keen on a move to Spurs

Tottenham are being linked with a move for former player Kyle Walker-Peters ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club is currently undergoing a full-back crisis, with Destiny Udogie, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies all out injured.

On the right side, Pedro Porro has established himself as a key player under Ange Postecoglou. However, the only backup option, Emerson Royal, has struggled to impress, specially within Postecoglou’s system.

To address this issue, Tottenham are expected to sign another full-back during the summer transfer window and recent rumours have linked them with their former defender, Kyle Walker-Peters, who is currently playing for Southampton.

In the latest development, club insider and lawyer John Wenham has expressed confidence that the English right-back would be eager to leave the Saints to rejoin the Lilywhites.

The 27-year-old’s contract at St Mary’s Stadium is set to expire next season, and with no extension in sight, a departure seems increasingly likely.

Walker-Peters has been a consistent presence under Russell Martin this season, starting in 45 games in the Championship and contributing three goals and three assists.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, making him a viable target for Spurs.

In an interview with Tottenham News, Wenham shared his thoughts on the potential return of Walker-Peters to North London.

Wenham on why Kyle Walker-Peters will be keen on a Tottenham return

He claimed that the former England international sees the move as a strategic step to enhance his career prospects and potentially re-enter the England national team setup.

Wenham emphasised several factors that might fuel Walker-Peters’ enthusiasm about returning to Tottenham.

He pointed out that Spurs, as a considerably larger club compared to Southampton, offer greater exposure and opportunities.

He told Tottenham News:

“Some people have asked me why Walker-Peters would want to return.”

“Firstly, Tottenham are a ginormous club compared to Southampton.“

“This season we have played such few games and there have still been several injury issues.”

“There will be plenty of minutes to go around next season, and Walker-Peters will be thinking that a move to Spurs could get him back in the England squad.”

Walker-Peters’ versatility to play on either flank of the defense would make him an attractive proposition for the club, addressing their immediate needs and providing depth for the upcoming season.

As Tottenham look to bolster their squad, Walker-Peters could play a crucial role in their plans to compete on multiple fronts next year.