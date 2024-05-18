“You never know” – Arsenal legend delivers title verdict ahead of season finale

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has given his prediction for the final day of the Premier League season.

The title will be decided on Sunday with either Manchester City becoming the first team in history to win four in a row, or Arsenal getting their hands on the trophy for the first time in 20 years.

The Gunners play Everton at the Emirates, whilst City welcome West Ham to the Etihad, with Arsenal needing to win, and hope that Pep Guardiola’s side slip up.

Henry gives final day prediction

It’s been a fiercely contested title race with Arsenal pushing City all the way, but the defending champions made sure their destiny was in their own hands on the final day with a win against Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Henry was part of the last Arsenal side to lift the Premier League some 20 years ago in 2004 and has been discussing the title race ahead of Sunday’s finale.

He told BBC Sport: “It’s in their hands and I know how I would have been, I had that like, [growls].

“It’s them, I’ve seen them doing it so many times to the [Sergio] Aguero moment, to the Tottenham game the other day to whatever.

“I’ve seen them not collapsing so it bothers me to think that they will, but the fan on the other side, the fan on the other side is like, “Hey listen, you never know what can happen”.”

“When the ref’s going to blow the whistle, I hope that’s not going to bring me back to reality because reality right now unfortunately for anyone else, is that only the City fans be cocky, only the City fans can be talking.

“When you know you can’t back it up, don’t give that look, I give that look if I can back it up.

“We win? Oh, If we win and we have the trophy, oh don’t come and interview me, I’m going to talk, I’m going to speak a lot.

“But Man City is a special team, I just hope that they’re not going to win.”

Arsenal have only lost one league game in 2024, with the 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa at the Emirates possibly costing them the title.

The reality is no matter how good you are, and Arsenal have been brilliant you can’t give City an inch because they come alive in the business end of the season, with Guardiola’s side currently on a club record unbeaten run of 34 games in all competitions.