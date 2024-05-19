Video: Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund score as Man United seal win

Manchester United FC
Diogo Dalot broke the deadlock for the Red Devils against Brighton at the Amex Stadium before Rasmus Hojlund sealed the win late on.

Erik ten Hag’s side look set for their worst-ever finish in a Premier League season as they currently sit in 8th place in the table.

Despite this, Manchester United travelled to Brighton looking to finish the season on a positive note as they prepare for a very important summer.

After struggling to break down Brighton’s defence, the visitors finally got their reward with Dalot sliding the ball underneath the goalkeeper.

Hojlund then grabbed his own late on after powering into the box before finishing with his weak foot.

