Newcastle United have reportedly been given the green light to seal the transfer of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free this summer.

The former England Under-21 international has already made the decision to leave Craven Cottage, and it’s widely expected now that he’ll accept an offer to move to St James’ Park despite other clubs being interested too.

Manchester United have also recently been named as being among Adarabioyo’s suitors, but the Mail are now reporting that the Red Devils have not made an offer for him, which, as time goes on, just increases the chance of Newcastle completing this deal.

Fabrizio Romano has already previously discussed Newcastle’s pursuit of Adarabioyo as being at an advanced stage, so they’re now the clear favourites to complete this signing.

Adarabioyo looks like a smart addition to Eddie Howe’s squad, bringing in healthy competition for places in the NUFC defence without costing a fortune.

Chelsea and AC Milan have also been among the clubs linked with the 26-year-old in recent times, which just shows how highly regarded he’s been.

Ultimately, Newcastle can probably offer Adarabioyo the best chances of playing regularly, whilst also being able to offer competitive wages.

