Jurgen Klopp’s illustrious era at Liverpool concluded on a high note as the Reds secured a 2-0 victory over Wolves in their final Premier League game of the season.

Although Liverpool fell short in a title race that involved Manchester City and Arsenal, Klopp’s reign ended with the club adding another trophy to their collection.

Anfield buzzed with an incredible atmosphere throughout the match, but the last seven minutes were particularly special.

All attention shifted to their beloved manager, Jurgen Klopp. A non-stop rendition of the Klopp chant filled the stadium, creating a deafening roar that made it difficult for anyone to hear themselves.

As the full-time whistle approached, Anfield erupted in a standing ovation for the German manager, acknowledging his profound impact on the club.

Watch below:

Anfield gives Jurgen Klopp a standing ovation as Liverpool beat Wolves 2-0 in his final game in charge? pic.twitter.com/FN1L59eSkU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2024

Jurgen Klopp’s illustrious tenure at Liverpool comes to an end

Liverpool fans will remember Klopp fondly for delivering the club’s first English top-flight title in the Premier League era and their sixth Champions League title.

They also won the FA Cup and the League Cup (twice), along with the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.