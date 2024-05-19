Arsenal learn asking price for 19-goal summer target

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old striker has been in impressive form this season scoring 19 goals in all competitions for the German club. He has a contract with them until 2028 and they will demand a fee of around €65 million for him, as per Florian Plettenberg.

We have recently covered reports linking the player with a move to the Emirates this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are willing to pay that kind of money for the player. The Gunners need to bring in attacking reinforcements at the end of the season. Gabriel Jesus has not been able to score consistently and he has found the back of the net just four times in the league. Arsenal will need an upgrade on the Brazilian striker, and it will be interesting to see if they are ready to meet the demands of the Bundesliga outfit.

Sesko is highly talented and the 20-year-old could develop into a key player for Arsenal in the coming seasons. He could develop into a top-class striker with the right guidance and Mikel Arteta could play a key role in his development.

Benjamin Sesko would improve Arsenal

The Spanish manager has done well to nurture talented young attackers at Arsenal. Players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have excelled under his management and the 20-year-old Slovenian will fancy his chances of fulfilling his potential at the North London club as well.

A move to Arsenal would be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself at the highest level. He will look to prove his quality in the Premier League and compete for major trophies with the Gunners.

Arsenal have been fighting for the league title since last season and they will be hoping to do well in the UEFA Champions League as well. Signing the right players in the summer could help them compete with the elite clubs.