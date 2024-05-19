Pundit claims Arsenal star is one of the best in the league

Tony Cascarino has stated that Arsenal star William Saliba is currently the best defender in the Premier League.

The Gunners will be hoping for a miracle from West Ham on Sunday afternoon as their London rivals are tasked with the unenviable job of getting a result at the Etihad Stadium.

At the same time at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal host Everton in their final game of the season as they attempt to push the defending champions all the way to the end.

Although they may once again miss out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, fans will be optimistic about the future at the club, especially with their young defence.

French defender Saliba has once again been the standout not just in North London but in the entire country with former Aston Villa star Cascarino echoing that opinion.

“My first one is Saliba, who I have to say has now become the number one centre-half in the country,” he said on talkSPORT’s via TBR Football.

“I think the composure plus the athleticism, and his ability of stopping and denying. He has made some great last-ditch challenges.”

The 23-year-old surprised everyone last season when he broke onto the scene and has taken it up another gear this campaign.

Alongside Gabriel at the back, they have formed an almost impenetrable duo that boasts the best record in the league this season.