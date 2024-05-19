Chelsea join the race for 38-year-old Man United managerial target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on the Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

Mauricio Pochettino faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and his future will be decided after the end-of-season review with the club’s hierarchy. According to the Guardian, Chelsea have identified the Ipswich manager as one of the main candidates to take over from the Argentine at the end of the season.

McKenna is reportedly a target for Manchester United as well. The 38-year-old has guided Ipswich to the Premier League this season and he’s regarded as one of the brightest managers in the country.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to part ways with Pochettino at the end of the season. It is no secret that the Argentine manager has underperformed and he has failed to get the best out of his players this season.

Chelsea and Man United could use a new manager

Chelsea will miss out on Champions League football once again, and they would have expected better performances this season after spending substantial amounts of money during the summer transfer window.

Perhaps a fresh start could be ideal for the Blues and McKenna could prove to be an interesting acquisition. The 38-year-old is likely to be attracted to the idea of coaching a big club like Chelsea. He will be able to compete for trophies with them and it will be a major opportunity at the stage of his career.

Similarly, Manchester United will be an attractive destination as well. Erik ten Hag has had a mediocre campaign with the Red Devils and the Dutchman could be shown the door at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see which of the two English clubs manage to secure an agreement with the 38-year-old Championship manager in the summer.