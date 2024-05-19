Chelsea are keen on signing Ramon Sosa from Talleres this summer.

According to TNT Sports, Chelsea have asked about the conditions of his transfer and the player is likely to cost around $20 million.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. Sosa is highly rated at Talleres and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea with the right guidance.

The 24-year-old winger will add goals and creativity to the Chelsea attack. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for the player as well, and he will be tempted to join a big club like Chelsea.

The Blues will need to improve their attacking options at the end of the season. They have been quite mediocre in the attack and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right reinforcements.

Chelsea need Ramon Sosa

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they will be hoping to push for trophies next year. They will need to bring in the right players in order to bounce back strongly. They have struggled to create goalscoring opportunities and get on the score sheet this season. The winger could prove to be a useful acquisition.

The 24-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he will look to make an instant impact in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running and transform Chelsea in the attack.

The reported $20 million asking price could prove to be a major bargain in the long term if the winger manages to adapt to the Premier League and hit the ground running.