Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old striker has struggled for regular game time at the West Midlands club and he has been a backup option to Ollie Watkins. He needs to leave the club in order to play regularly and a report from the Mirror claims that Chelsea are keen on securing his signature.

The Colombian striker has scored eight goals in his first season with the English club, despite not being a regular starter, and there is no doubt that he has the potential to establish himself as a player for Aston Villa in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if the West Midlands outfit are prepared to sanction his departure. Chelsea need to add more quality and depth to the attacking unit and the 20-year-old would be a quality long-term investment for them. He has the talent and the potential to establish himself as a reliable performer in the English top flight.

Aston Villa must look to keep Jhon Duran

With that said, Aston Villa will need a deeper next season, especially when they are competing in the UEFA Champions League. They will need to deal with more matches and therefore they need more options at their disposal. Keeping the 20-year-old at the club would be a wise decision. Unai Emery could help him fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

Aston Villa cannot hope to head into the next season with just one reliable striker at the club. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sell the youngster and invest in a more reliable forward.

Chelsea have the financial muscle to tempt the West Midlands club into selling the Colombian, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.