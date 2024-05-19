Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have reached verbal agreement for highly-rated Brazilian

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign highly-touted Brazilian forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.

The 17-year-old, regarded as one of the most promising young talents in world football, is set to join Stamford Bridge as part of the club’s long-term strategy under new leadership.

Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on social media, reporting that the two clubs have agreed on a deal worth €40 million plus €25 million in add-ons.

Romano also noted that personal terms with Willian were agreed over a week ago, and all that is left now is for the president of Palmeiras to officially sign off on the deal.

However, the young forward will not join Chelsea until he turns 18 next year.

Romano shared on X:

“Chelsea have verbally agreed a deal to sign 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian from Palmeiras. The agreement is worth €40m plus €25m add-ons. Personal terms are already agreed, and now it’s just waiting for Palmeiras’ president to sign.”

Focus on investing in emerging talents – a shift in Chelsea’s transfer strategy?

Chelsea have invested crazy money in a number of promising teenagers under Todd Boehly. It has emerged as a part of a strategy under the new leadership.

It appears that the new leadership is focused on building a long-term project as opposed to the Roman Abramovich era, where Chelsea spent big on established first-team players.

Chelsea at the moment have the youngest squad in the Premier League, and although their season was disappointing for most parts, they have finished the season on a strong note.

Perhaps, with proper time and backing of Mauricio Pochettino, the long-term project will bear fruits sooner than later.