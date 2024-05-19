David Raya has admitted it would be “a dream come true” if Arsenal were to secure his services on a permanent basis this summer, as his loan from Brentford nears its end.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been a crucial part of the Gunners’ pursuit of the Premier League title, despite ultimately falling short to Manchester City once more, having kept 16 clean sheets, a feat that earned him the prestigious Golden Glove award.

Raya’s loan agreement includes a purchase clause, and he has expressed his hope that it will be activated. In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Raya shared his aspirations: “Of course, I would love to be here next season. It would be amazing, a dream come true to sign for this club. It’s not up to me, the contract. It’s up to the club and to Mikel. If my performances have been good enough then hopefully they will offer me a long-term contract.”

David Raya has been remarkable in goal for Arsenal this season

His performance this season has not only secured him individual accolades but has also been instrumental for Arsenal. The 28-year-old has recorded 16 clean sheets in the Premier League, matching the achievements of previous Arsenal goalkeepers Wojciech Szczesny and Petr Cech, who won the Golden Glove in the 2013/14 and 2015/16 seasons, respectively.

Raya’s journey at Arsenal began with a loan move from Brentford last summer, costing the North London club an initial £3 million fee, with an option to make the deal permanent for an additional £27 million. As the season concludes, Arsenal are expected to trigger this clause, solidifying Raya’s place in the squad.

Raya’s impact extends beyond the club’s internal dynamics. His clean sheet record places him among an elite group of Spanish goalkeepers who have won the Golden Glove. He joins the ranks of David de Gea, who won it in 2017/18 and 2022/23, and Pepe Reina, who dominated the award for three consecutive seasons from 2005/06 to 2007/08.